'Fantastic' nominations for Ballina's big day of racing

MURWILLUMBAH Cup dead-heaters Zamex and Future Event could re-ignite their cup battle at the Ballina Jockey Club next Thursday.

The two geldings came away from the rest of the field to produce the first dead-heat in a Murwillumbah Cup (1530m).

Trainers Matt Dunn (Zam- ex) and John Zielke (Future Event) each thought their horse had won and have now nominated them for the $65,000 Slipway Hotel Ballina Cup (1600m) next week.

Dunn, based at Murwillumbah, had a huge Murwillumbah Cup day, winning four of the seven races.

He also had a fourth in the cup with Mystical Renegade, which is also nominated for the Ballina Cup, as is the Bruce Hill-trained Liberty Island, which finished third in the Murwillumbah Cup.

Hill also had Bodegra Negra in the Murwillumbah Cup and she finished seventh.

Ballina Jockey Club received 227 nominations for the eight races on the club's biggest day of the year including 35 for the feature event.

Ballina Jockey Club secretary-manager Matt Bertram welcomed the large nominations and knows it will help his club promote a massive cup day.

"The nominations were pretty good, fantastic really,” Bertram said.

"It's a great response from trainers and a great example of how well the Showcase racing works.

"We have only one Showcase meeting a year and it works so well for us.

"We are extremely appreciative of the initiative from Racing NSW.

"It's probably the best initiative they have made.”

BALLINA CUP NOMINATIONS

Benchmark ratings listed where available

Anzio (Paul Robbins), Backhouse Billy (Jenny Graham) 77, Balius (Brad Witt) 70, Blinkin Artie (Ross Stitt) 71, Bodega Negra (Bruce Hill) 80, Cashing Up (Barry Lockwood), Champagne Rock (Ben Robinson) 56, Contralto (Matthew Dunn), Dapper One (Les Ross), Desmon's Pride (Les Kelly), Fasta Than Light (Patrick Duff), Future Event (John Zielke) 76, Gold Ambition (Michael Costa), I'll Miss You (Julie Pratten) 69, Latino Lover (Ethan Ensby), Liberty Island (Bruce Hill) 72, Lucky Tom (Harold Norman) 81, Madam Shazam (Toby Edmonds), Makeadane (John Thompson) 76, Monaco Playboy (Chris Munce), Muraqaba (Lindsay Hatch), Mystical Renegade (Matt Dunn) 68, On Demand (Pat Duff), Outstrip (Lauren Herne), Pleased (Stephen Lee), Polemic (Stephen Lee) 67, Prioritise (Steve Tregea), Push The Sky Away (Neville Stewart) 69, Queen Of Kingston (Daniel Bowen) 61, Romney's Choice (Chris Anderson), Sir Barb (Clare Cunningham) 85, Spiral (Stephen Lee) , Tucano (Tony Haydon), Winkler (John Everson) 74, Zamex (Matt Dunn) 82.