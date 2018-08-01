Fantastic five: Best refs in Lismore basketball

Some of the Lismore Storms junior referees. Back row: Alice Lilli, Kiara Richardson, Jasper Hedges-Makings and Jacob Harkin. Front row: Zoe Richardson.

FIVE Lismore referees have been recognised for their efforts in the Northern Junior League basketball competition finals this season.

This year was exceptionally challenging with new referee rules applied to teams that sparked a lot of controversy for the Northern Junior League with Basketball NSW applying forfeits for teams that could not provide referees to accompany those teams.

Lismore had six teams in this competition and therefore needed six referees to get them over the line without any forfeits.

To help cover games at times due to clashes with coaching and playing, Lismore in total sent eight referees over nine carnivals with the closest round being in Coffs Harbour.

Lismore has never had more than three people in one year awarded finals, so when Alice Lili, Kiara and Zoe Richardson, Jasper Hedges-Makings and Jacob Harkin were all named as final referees the Lismore Basketball family stood proudly on the sidelines and cheered them on.

Zoe Richardson refereed five rounds and was awarded two under-16 semi-finals.

Zoe was also selected for the Country Championship League held in Sydney. Due to being in Year 12 at St John's College Woodlawn she was unable to fit it in

Kiara Richardson travelled to every round of Northern Junior League bar one, to referee as well as assistant coach the U18 boys' Division 1 and 2.

She was awarded the U18 girls' Division 2 grand final and the U14 boys' semi-final. She also did the U16 girls' Division 1 final.

In total Kiara came home with two referee gold medals and an assistant coach gold medal.

Jasper Hedges Makings came home with three gold medals as a player and coach and was awarded the U14 boys' grand final.

Jacob Harkin travelled to Tamworth to play in the U18 Division 2 team as well as a referee. He was awarded the U14 girls' and came home with a gold medal.

Alice Lili was awarded finals on the Saturday but as she was playing in the grand final of the U18 girls' Division 1 final and was not available to referee on the Sunday.

Lismore Basketball would like to thank and acknowledge the teenagers efforts and work ethic.

Even though they didn't get awarded finals Lismore Basketball would like to thank Dave McWhirter, Sam and Makayla Greensil, Kyle Brunker and Rebekah Wall.