Five cricketers from St John's College Woodlawn were named in the Australasian Marist merit team. Photo: Contributed
Sport

Fantastic five named in merit side

Mitchell Craig
, mitchell.craig@northernstar.com.au
9th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
FIVE students from St John’s College Woodlawn were named in the Australasian Marist merit team after a five-day cricket carnival in Lismore.

Woodlawn captain Henry Harris was joined by all-rounder Simon Pratt and top-order batsmen Nathan Bezrouchko, Sam McLean and Charles Mitchell.

Bezrouchko stormed into contention for a blue cap with unbeaten century when he scored 103 not out against Bunburry Catholic College at Oakes Oval on Friday.

Harris also spent plenty of time at the crease in that game, scoring 89 runs while Mitchell contributed with 68 from opening bat.

Woodlawn went on to win in convincing fashion after setting a total of 6-290.

They bowled Bunburry out for just 91 with Harris and McLean taking three wickets each.

Sixs teams competed in the event this year with Woodlawn finishing second behind Assumption College (Klimore).

Harris finished the week as the teams leading wicket taker with 13 scalps and also scored 188 runs.

“Coming from Marist Colleges, students and staff alike genuinely enjoy these carnivals as a chance to meet new people and experience different parts of Australia through the common love and passion for cricket,” event organiser Nick Jones said.

“The carnival is always hotly contested and produces a top-quality standard of cricket with past Woodlawn teams including national level players of the likes of Tom Cooper, Ben Cooper, Jack Cooper, Lewin Maladay and Caelan Maladay.

“It is truly an inspiring experience to convene a carnival like this to fully understand the community focus on providing enjoyable sporting and cultural experiences to people in our local area.”

Most of the team this year are currently playing in the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League competition.

far north coast cricket far north coast cricket lj hooker league marist college st johns college woodlawn
