Fantastic five from Far North Coast

TALENT POOL: Casino opening batsman Charlies Mitchell is one of five FNC representing North Coast Under-18s next week.

TALENT POOL: Casino opening batsman Charlies Mitchell is one of five FNC representing North Coast Under-18s next week. Sophie Moeller

FIVE teenagers from Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket will help form the North Coast team for the NSW Country Under-18 Championships at Narrabri next week.

Oliver Cronin, Charles Mitchell, Tim Martin, Conor McDowell and Henry Harris have already played first grade across four different clubs this season.

It might be one of the best crops coming through together in recent years with Cronin opening the bowling with 16-year-old Caelan Maladay for competition leaders Lennox Head.

Cronin is the second leading wicket taker in the competition with 13 and scored 106 in a match-winning innings against defending premiers Cudgen.

He and Mitchell played in the Under-17 national championships for ACT/NSW Country in October.

Maladay was also in that team and was selected in the Cricket Australia X1 for the Under-19 nationals championships this month.

Mitchell is a Lismore junior who has gone across to play with the Casino RSM Cavaliers in LJ Hooker League this season.

He top scored with 79 runs when he was moved into opening bat for the first time against the Ballina Bears.

Fifteen-year-old Tim Martin also plays for Casino and is already in his third season in the top grade.

He is becoming a linchpin in the middle order scoring 76 not out against Cudgen in a second innings effort.

He also scored 65 against Ballina Bears and 30 in a game against Pottsville.

"Confidence is the key, and Tim is bigger and stronger in just about every area this season,” Casino Cavaliers captain Sam Dietrich said.

"The pleasing thing is he's a smart kid on and off the field and guys like him and Charles Mitchell are going to have big futures.”

Harris is batting at three for Marist Brothers and also bowls left-arm spin.

He is only 16-years-old and came to the club having represented Tasmania at Under-15 level last year.

Middle-order batsman Conor McDowell has come through the ranks at Pottsville but switched to Tweed rivals Cudgen this season where he is batting in the middle order.

North Coast kicks off its campaign on Monday with a 50-over game against Newcastle.