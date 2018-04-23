Fantastic five for Lismore trainer

Brisbane jockey Robbie Fradd will ride the Daniel Bowen trained Almas at the Lismore Turf Club TAB meeting today.

Brisbane jockey Robbie Fradd will ride the Daniel Bowen trained Almas at the Lismore Turf Club TAB meeting today. Matthew Elkerton

DANIEL Bowen is hoping for a change of luck when he starts five of his team on a heavy home track at the Lismore Turf Club tomorrow.

The Lismore trainer has six runners on the seven-race TAB program. The track was rated a Heavy 9 today but Bowen is hoping it improves.

"We've had a good drying day today,” Bowen said this afternoon.

"With no more rain it could hopefully improve.”

The young trainer said the Heavy 9 will make it tough for all of his runners.

"Almas (R1) would prefer it dry and Humility (R7) has been unlucky her last couple, sat three and four deep but would also prefer a good track,” he said.

"Queen Of Kingston (R6) will run better than she did first up. She got a bit agitated and played up a bit, then missed the start and that buggered her chances.”

Marakina (R4) is also needing a change of luck and Hope Island (R7) starts with Humility in the XXXX Gold Lismore Cup September 20 Benchmark 65 Handicap (1400m).

However Hope Island, who has won on a Heavy surface, is up in grade and weight.

"I'm not sure if he can carry that weight, he needs a bit of luck but he's been a good horse for us too,” Bowen said.

"It just makes it hard for him.”

While Bowen thinks it will be tough tomorrow he's hoping for better luck on the weekend.

"I've got Greselin and Malmoosa in on Saturday up in Brisbane,” he said.

"Hopefully we can round out the week with a win or two.”

Lismore Turf Club chairman, Mark Oaten said the Heavy track was upgraded to a Heavy 8 this afternoon.

"The weather has been threatening but we haven't had any where near the rain we'd been forecast,” he said.

"Hopefully it will stay away and we'll get a good day in.”