Mick Fanning on his way to winning his quarterfinal matchup.
Surfing

Can Fanning pull off fairytale finish?

by Stephen Drill
5th Apr 2018 11:57 AM
SURFING fans are believing in fairytales today with Mick Fanning in the water for the final of the Bells Beach Pro in his last ever event.

Fanning is one step away from ringing the trophy for the fifth time.

The retiring world champion outclassed American Patrick Gudauskas in the semi-final this morning.

Fanning dominated with two completed waves, winning 16.5 to 9.67.

The Gold Coast surfer will surf against either Gabriel Medina or Italy Ferreira, who are currently surfing the other semi-final.

Fanning on his way to winning his quarterfinal matchup against Owen Wright. Picture: Jason Sammon
Thousands of hard core fans have braved the cold weather to get a glimpse of Fanning before he retires.

Mick Jennings, 31, of Mentone, said Fanning could make history this morning.

"I believe in fairytales today, especially after the way Mick surfed that (quarterfinal) heat," he said.

"My dad brought me down to Bells when Mick won as a wildcard (in 2001).

"It was the first contest I ever went to. I took my dad back to a contest a couple of months ago and he got a picture with Mick."

Could this be the ultimate fairytale finale? Picture: Jason Sammon
Jennings said Fanning was being treated like a "superhero" walking around the contest site.

"The fact he is ending it here is really special," he said.

Susan Crawford, 38, managed to get her five kids from Bendigo down to Bells for the first heat at 6.30am.

The crew, ranging from six to 14 years old, were stoked to see Fanning surf and progress to the semi finals.

 

IN PICTURES: MICK FANNING

 

"We got up at 3am and we came down yesterday when it was called off," she said.

"We got here yesterday we were glad it wasn't called off today.

"It's holidays, just wake up the kids it's easy done."

RFans congratulate Fanning after he secured a spot in the Mens Final, defeating Pat Gudauskas. Picture: Jason Sammon
Ms Crawford said she had to come down for Fanning's last surf.

The merchandise shop is selling #cheersmick hats, which have been popular among fans and the hash tag has been trending on Twitter.

Ellie Wale, 20, of the Mornington Peninsula said she thought Fanning would win.

"It's always good to watch Aussie greats," he said.

Will Hillgrove, 20, also of the Peninsula said "it's pumping and we've picked one of the best days."

"It's great having heaps of people on the beach and it's a great atmosphere," he said.

 

Mick Fanning prepares for his winning quarterfinal.
