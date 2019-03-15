Menu
Champions League quarter-final draw is fixed claim fans after it’s ‘leaked’ online
Soccer

‘Leaked’ image sparks football conspiracy

by The Sun
15th Mar 2019 10:37 AM

TWITTER users have convinced themselves the Champions League quarter-final draw is fixed after an image was "leaked" online.

Conspiracy theorists claim a "UEFA director" accidentally uploaded an image, showing a list of the four ties to social media, before swiftly deleting it.

The piece of paper in the image is entitled "UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Draw" and features the famous logo.

Underneath the four ties can be easily made out, including Manchester United vs Tottenham.

Hoards of social media users have suggested the entire draw is a fix, but it could of course just be a print-out of a trial run.

It could alternatively be a complete hoax altogether and a fabrication from an attention-starved Twitter user.

Regardless, the slip of paper shows the ties as: Liverpool vs Ajax, Juventus vs Porto, Man Utd vs Spurs and Barcelona vs Manchester City.

One Twitter user wrote: "UCL director posted this on social media by accident seconds before deleting."

Another claimed: "Remember this post after the draw tomorrow."

A third added: "Quarter finals draws leaked? Is it?"

This story originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission.

