Meghan Markle’s accent has us confused

Fans have noticed Meghan Markle using what appeared to be a British accent during an official tour with Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

THERE'S no doubt Meghan Markle has made a lot of big changes to try and fit in with her fancy in-laws, but the newest royal may be taking it a little too far.

A short clip featuring the American-born Duchess of Sussex speaking in what appears to be a posh British accent while on an official tour with the Queen last month is going viral on social media - with many people baffled by her new voice.

‘Blimey, bloomin’ brilliant to see you!’ Meghan (probably) said. Picture: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

It was during this trip to Chester with the Queen that people first noticed Meghan’s strange new inflections. Picture: Phil Noble — WPA Pool/Getty Images



Meghan, dressed in a stunning Givenchy cape dress, is filmed chatting to a local fan named Aya, who had joined the crowds lining the streets of Cheshire to catch a glimpse of the royals.

"Thank you, I appreciate that, that's so kind," she can be heard telling the person standing beside Aya.

When Aya tells Meghan that she's been a longtime fan, Meghan gushes back in regal tones: "Oh my goodness, thank you!"

Look, it's totally normal to adopt a bit of a local twang when you move overseas (everyone's got that one friend who moved to London on a student visa for 18 months and came back saying things like "it's half-three") but given that Meghan has only lived in the UK for just over seven months, it feels perhaps a little premature.

Watch for yourself and decide:

Meghan said my name, that’s me done😭 pic.twitter.com/167F2ubjUh — Aya El Zeiny (@elzeiny99) June 14, 2018

In fact, not since Lindsay Lohan adopted that bizarre foreign accent have the people of Twitter been so baffled.

However, plenty of others were quick to defend the new Duchess of Sussex.