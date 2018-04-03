Fanning one step closer to fairytale finish at Bells

Mick Fanning won his third round heat in the Rip Curl Pro at Bells Beach, Victoria, yesterday.

FORMER world champion Mick Fanning, Matt Wilkinson and Owen Wright won their third round heats in the Rip Curl Pro at Bells Beach, Victoria, yesterday.

Fanning, who attended Ballina High School during his teenage years, is a step closer to a fairytale finish with the Rip Curl Pro his final event before he retires from the professional tour.

The three-time world champion and four-time Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach event winner did not disappoint, taking down Hawaii's Sebastian Zietz in a blow-for-blow battle to the fourth round.

"Sebastian is such a fun guy to surf with and just be around, so I was really stoked to surf another heat with him before it is all said and done,” Fanning said.

"It was a pretty tough heat. The waves were slow, but when they came they were long and your legs would be burning by the end, then a lot of paddling.

"I guess I'm getting a bit old and am not as fit as I used to be.

"I'm glad I get to continue on and hope to put on a good show, but if I got taken down by Seabass (Zietz) I would have been happy as he's such a great guy.”

Meanwhile, defending world champion Tyler Wright was a surprise elimination in the third round of the women's event.

The former Lennox Head surfer was coming off a quarter-final loss at the Roxy Pro on the Gold Coast last month.

"I didn't feel like anything really went wrong out there,” Wright said.

"I did have one fall, which reduced my score on that wave, but apart from that everything felt great.

"I've got a bit of time before Margaret River, so I'm just going to cruise for a week and then begin to focus on that.”