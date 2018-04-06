Fanning just misses out in final

AT TOP: ABOVE: 3X World Champion Mick Fanning (AUS) heads into retirement from Championship Tour compeition after placing second in the final of the 2018 Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach at Bells Beach, VIC, Australia.

AT TOP: ABOVE: 3X World Champion Mick Fanning (AUS) heads into retirement from Championship Tour compeition after placing second in the final of the 2018 Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach at Bells Beach, VIC, Australia. Kelly Cestari

FORMER world champion Mick Fanning fell one win short of a fairytale ending to his professional surfing career when he reached the final of the Rip Curl Pro at Bells Beach in Victoria.

It was the final professional event for Fanning, who almost came full circle after first winning the Rip Curl Pro as a wildcard in 2001.

A win in the final yesterday would have jumped him to the top of the rankings and allowed him to retire as the tour leader but it wasn't to be.

Fanning won three world titles and finished his career in a narrow loss to Brazilian surfer Italo Ferreira.

Fanning did finish with bragging rights over close mate and former Lennox Head surfer Owen Wright, who he beat in the quarter-final.

Fanning also has links to the Northern Rivers where he attended Ballina High School as a teenager before moving to Kirra on the Gold Coast.

"It's been an amazing career,” he said. "I've learned so much and walk away with many great memories.

"I'm just going to miss the friendships, those morning surfs and watching everyone rip.”

Fanning last won the world title in 2013 and has been one of Australia's top surfers over the past 15 years along with Joel Parkinson.

Byron Bay's Matt Wilkinson, Julian Wilson and Wright are among the new group of Australian title contenders that Fanning leaves behind.

"It's easy when you're surfing against guys that you really respect,” Fanning said.

"It's amazing looking back on the crowd (yesterday) and looking back on the cliffs (at Bells Beach).”

Fanning announced his retirement last month before reaching the fourth round of the Quiksilver Pro on the Gold Coast.

He joined the tour full-time in 2002 and will also long be remembered

for his encounter with a great white shark at Jefferys Bay in South Africa in 2015.

He could have kept going for the rest of the season this year but said he had lost the drive to compete full time.

"I feel like I've just lost the drive to compete day-in, day-out now,” Fanning said.

"It's something I've been doing for 17 years, and even before that through QS (Qualifying Series) and juniors, and I feel that I just can't give it 100 per cent any more.”