Fancy your own florist shop? One for sale in country town

Anne Cusack is selling her florist shop in Casino.

Anne Cusack is selling her florist shop in Casino. Susanna Freymark

Anne Cusack is reluctantly selling her Barker St florist in Casino so she can spend more time with her family.

For the past 11 years, she's never had a Mother's Day because it is one of the busiest times at the shop.

"The shop provides expressions of happiness as well as sympathy and support during good and bad times in people's lives,” Ms Cusack said.

As well as flowers, there is a stock of teddies, artificial plants and flowers and celebratory helium balloons.

The business is for sale for $18,000.

Call Ms Cusack on 6662 1038 if you're interested in purchasing her business.