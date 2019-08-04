Menu
Anne Cusack is selling her florist shop in Casino.
Community

Fancy your own florist shop? One for sale in country town

Susanna Freymark
by
4th Aug 2019 8:11 PM
Anne Cusack is reluctantly selling her Barker St florist in Casino so she can spend more time with her family.

For the past 11 years, she's never had a Mother's Day because it is one of the busiest times at the shop.

"The shop provides expressions of happiness as well as sympathy and support during good and bad times in people's lives,” Ms Cusack said.

As well as flowers, there is a stock of teddies, artificial plants and flowers and celebratory helium balloons.

The business is for sale for $18,000.

Call Ms Cusack on 6662 1038 if you're interested in purchasing her business.

Lismore Northern Star

