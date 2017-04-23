Fancy spending an evening with William McInnes?

Sydney, October 26, 2001. William McInnes has been nominated for Best Actor in a Television Drama for his role in Seachange in the 43rd AFI Awards with the winners being announced on Friday, November 16. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins). NO ARCHIVING.

WILLIAM McInnes, renowned film and TV actor, author and narrator will be in Lismore as a guest of the local Branch of Lord's Taverners on Wednesday May 3.

Now a Fellow of the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts from where he graduated in 1988, McInnes is known for his roles in Blue Heelers, Sea Change, Kath and Kim and many others.

He is the author of six books and is the Chair of the Advisory Council of the Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House. He has won three acting Awards and has been nominated for many more.

The local Branch of Lord's Taverners raises funds to provide Grants to disadvantaged youth to give them a sporting chance in life.

The Branch was founded by Stan Gilchrist in 2009. Over the period it has issued grants to disadvantaged and disabled athletes in many sports of more than $70,000 as well as providing scholarships at Southern Cross University and The University of New England for disadvantaged students and sports camps for disadvantaged children.

The evening with William McInnes is another fundraiser.

The evening will be at the Lismore Workers Club with a two-course dinner. Numbers are limited to 80 people.

"Tickets ($75 for Lord's Taverners Members and $80 for non- members) are available at Lismore Cruise and Travel in Woodlark Street, Lismore. Ticket sales will close very soon.

This promises to be a good night of entertainment and will be chaired by ABC Radio's Joanne Shoebridge.