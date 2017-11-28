Fancy having a beer while you bowl? Now you can

KNOCK 'EM DOWN: Publican Wayne Goodwin checks out the new bowling lanes at the Alley Bar at Kyogle's Commercial Hotel.

NOW you can have a beer while you bowl.

Two ten pin bowling lanes have opened at the new Alley Bar at the Commercial Hotel in Kyogle.

Owner Scott Facey and publican Wayne Goodwin have spared no expense with the glow in the dark bowling lanes and the new bar area.

Even the bathroom has a unique look with distressed recycled wood and metal low hanging lights.

"We have used a new type of bowling sports technology from the states,” Mr Goodwin said.

A game costs $15 and usually takes an hour with a team of of six.

The bar and lanes are available to hire for parties and functions for $150 an hour, with all games free.

The problem is, they've done such a great job at the refit, people are going to want stay a lot longer.