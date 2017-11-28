Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Fancy having a beer while you bowl? Now you can

KNOCK 'EM DOWN: Publican Wayne Goodwin checks out the new bowling lanes at the Alley Bar at Kyogle's Commercial Hotel.
KNOCK 'EM DOWN: Publican Wayne Goodwin checks out the new bowling lanes at the Alley Bar at Kyogle's Commercial Hotel. Susanna Freymark

NOW you can have a beer while you bowl.

Two ten pin bowling lanes have opened at the new Alley Bar at the Commercial Hotel in Kyogle.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Owner Scott Facey and publican Wayne Goodwin have spared no expense with the glow in the dark bowling lanes and the new bar area.

Even the bathroom has a unique look with distressed recycled wood and metal low hanging lights.

"We have used a new type of bowling sports technology from the states,” Mr Goodwin said.

A game costs $15 and usually takes an hour with a team of of six.

The bar and lanes are available to hire for parties and functions for $150 an hour, with all games free.

The problem is, they've done such a great job at the refit, people are going to want stay a lot longer.

Lismore Northern Star
Call for roadside tribute to chickens killed in crash

Call for roadside tribute to chickens killed in crash

AN ANIMAL rights groups has asked for permission to install this memorial at a truck crash scene, where an unknown number of chickens died.

'My focus is him waking up': Wife speaks after gas explosion

Scott and Liz Jones with their youngest child, Stella.

"Amazing" support for Scott Jones' family

Turf club closed as investigations into explosion continue

Fire and Rescue NSW and Hazmat were on scene at the Lismore Turf Club where an explosion in the kiosk at the Lismore Turf Club badly injured club secretary manager, Scott Jones.

The club's kiosk area remains a crime scene, says deputy chairman

OPEN: Tickets to see Flume at Falls, signed vinyl on auction

HOT TICKETS: Flume took the top spot in Triple J's 2016 Hottest 100 poll.

It is an exclusive copy of Skin autographed by Flume

Local Partners