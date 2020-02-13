Fancy a free lunch today? You’re in luck

A POPULAR Northern Rivers restaurant chain is today celebrating its birthday and customers and pizza lovers are well and truly being rewarded.

Co owner Cameron Austin announced on Facebook that Mr Mozzarellas at Ballina and Lismore were holding a free pizza day until 3pm.

After “months of hard work” co-owners and good friends Daniel Meadth, Lowarna Hughes and Cameron Austin opened their Mr Mozzarella Ballina store to happy customers last December.

“The response has been fantastic since opening,” Mr Austin told The Northern Star.

Co-owner of Mr Mozzarella Lismore Cameron Austin in the newly opened Ballina shop last December at Ballina Central Shopping Centre.

“It’s progressively picking up and people are giving us wonderful feedback. We have a good reputation in Lismore which is a good start.”

Pizza is an obsession for Mr Austin, who went into business with Ms Hughes six years ago and was proud to have started everything from scratch.

Mr Austin today posted a video to the Facebook event, where 338 clicked going and 598 clicked interested that it was one per person – but that it was one per person and no free delivers for the free pizza day.

“We have all hands on deck,” he said,

“Excited to see you all.

“The only thing better then Pizza is FREE Pizza,” the Facebook event stated.

“Come celebrate Mr Mozzarellas birthday by grabbing a FREE large Pizza on Thursday 13th of Feb. Available at both stores (Lismore & Ballina)”

“T&Cs apply. 1 Large Classic or Value Pizza per person & must have a mobile phone number to claim the free pizza. 11am - 3pm (surcharges may apply for changes & extras).”

It is also Pick up only and the phones are ringing off the hook.