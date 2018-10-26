Fancy a cocktail with your haircut

By the Loving Gypsies owner Zoe Lamy who has banded together with her girlfriends to specialise in hair extensions, makeup, lashes, weddings and editorial.

A NEW beauty salon with a sustainable twist is offering its clients sheer indulgence in more ways than hair and makeup.

Byron Bay's By the loving Gypsies salon has joined forces with neighbouring vegan restaurant No Bones to offer all group bookings the option to enjoy plant-based cocktails and tapas while having their hair, make up, brows or lashes done in a "chilled and fun" environment.

From managing a salon in Sydney to running her own salon from home in Byron, owner and chief hairdresser Zoe Lamy longed to put a spin on the traditional salon, so she banded with her girlfriends to open By the Loving Gypsies two weeks ago.

"It's so lovely to be open, I feel it's a new concept in the salon world," Miss Lamy said.

"My friend Ingrid does really lovely natural make-up and Jasmine does individual lash extensions and I do hair. We are all very experienced and just want our clients to feel beautiful, but naturally."

"It's a really good time of year to open because coming into summer there are lots of weddings and formals which are so much fun."

Miss Lamy is also introducing her own range of natural shampoos and conditioners to the salon shelves, all equipped with a re-fill station in store, to encourage less use of plastic.

"It's very exciting," she said.

"Formulating them and getting it all organised has taken nearly year in the making.

"They come in 300ml glass bottles ... So far I have four types of shampoos and one conditioner and the re-fill station will be installed next week. I will be hosting an official launch, so watch this space."

She said the trio of friends share the love of travelling and free-spirited personalities and were all ready to put their skills to collective use.

"We've all travelled even though we are all fairly young and all love what we do and we love Byron," she said.

"The salon is a really relaxed space it's a nice environment you don't feel like you are on that salon conveyor belt."

Hailing from Jersey in the Channel Islands in the United Kingdom, Miss Lamy has been living in Byron Bay for two years with her partner who she met while travelling six years ago.

"I decided to move over permanently when I fell in love with him," she said.

"I used to have a little salon underneath my house in the garage for a year in Byron, it was a live work space with a collective so this salon is an expansion of that.

"I trained in London nine years ago then lived and worked in London for a long time, before travelling and ending up in Australia.

"My speciality is blonde and hair extensions... I love being super creative and colour is definitely what I love doing ... I love making people feel beautiful and seeing them walk out happy."