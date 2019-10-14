Fan reunion for popular drama TV series coming to Lismore

DON'T MISS: McLeod's Daughters stars Lisa Chappell and Bridie Carter will reunite at an unprecedented one-show-only reunion event in Lismore.

ONE of Australia's most popular and successful rural dramas, McLeod's Daughters, is holding an unprecedented one show only event in Lismore.

Tickets go on sale today for the opportunity to join the original McLeod's Daughters family - Tess, Claire, Stevie, Alex and Nick - for this exclusive live show on December 5.

Bridie Carter, Lisa Chappell, Simmone Jade McKinnon, Aaron Jeffery, Myles Pollard and host Zoe Naylor will be live on stage for fans to hear personal anecdotes and stories from the Drovers Run family, participate in a Q&A session, view and discuss favourite scenes with the actors.

It's a reunion specially dedicated to the fans.

For eight seasons, this Logie Award-winning series captured a unique portrait of life on the land for women, with all its hardship, beauty and romance, and this event in Lismore NSW speaks to the very heart and ethos of McLeod's Daughters.

There will be limited-edition and official McLeod's Daughters merchandise designed specifically for the event, along with an opportunity to purchase a limited number of tickets for either the private backstage VIP tour or an intimate Golden Supper with the cast.

Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Lismore City Hall, Lismore NSW.

Tickets on sale from 9am today at https://www.nine.com.au/entertainment/mcleods-daughters.