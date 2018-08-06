Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BANG Showbiz
Celebrity

Lively’s surprising Spice Girls secret

by Staff writers
6th Aug 2018 7:34 AM

A WOMAN in the US has made a startling discovery while going through old photographs.

Bria Madrid was taking a trip down memory lane when she unearthed a photo of her five-year-old self with a Baby Spice lookalike at her first concert - a Spice Girls concert at California's Glen Helen Ampitheater in 1997.

But the memory has become even sweeter when she realised who the girl dressed up as Emma Bunton was - a young Blake Lively.

Thankfully, Ms Madrid tweeted the photo so we can all enjoy the Gossip Girl actress' fangirl dedication, featuring towering platform shoes, a fur-lined blue dress and Baby Spice's iconic blonde pigtails.

The post, which has now been shared thousands of times, even caught the attention of Lively herself, who cheekily tweeted "My secret is out …"

The Green Lantern star, 30, also shared the picture on her Instagram, where she quipped: "Pretending to be someone else … since 1997 (Thanks @briaaamadrid for the photo of us at the Spice Girls concert. Sorry-not-sorry I tricked you into thinking I was @emmaleebunton."

And if you thought the whole situation couldn't get any cooler, Baby Spice also chimed in, responding to Lively's Instagram post.

"So cute, you're rocking those pigtails @blakelively," she wrote.

If this isn't an excuse to dust off those old photo albums then what is?

blake lively spice girls

Top Stories

    Mum grieves son, fatally stabbed by his own father

    premium_icon Mum grieves son, fatally stabbed by his own father

    Crime A MOTHER has shared her heartache about the loss of her son in what was a tragic case of domestic violence.

    100 years: Lismore shop is still firing on all gears

    premium_icon 100 years: Lismore shop is still firing on all gears

    News It is one of the oldest family-owned bike shops in the country

    Revamp under way at prominent Lismore workshop

    premium_icon Revamp under way at prominent Lismore workshop

    Business What's been happening at the shop near the traffic lights?

    Dad's desperate search for home is over

    premium_icon Dad's desperate search for home is over

    News 'Saviour' helps struggling Casino dad and his two daughters

    Local Partners