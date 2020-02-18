Fan pursues Yankees star after alleged ‘sex signals’

AMERICAN baseball star Brett Gardner has reportedly asked a New York judge to keep a crazed fan - who calls herself the baseball player's "future wife" - away from him and his family.

A lawyer for New York Yankees slugger Gardner filed an order of protection against Gina Devasahayam last week in the Bronx civil court, according to NJ.com, which reported this week that the Yankees want her banned from all Major League Baseball ballparks.

Devasahayam, 46, who says she's the founder of an anti-ageing biotechnology company, sued Gardner, the Yankees and MLB last year after she was booted out of Yankee Stadium during a play-off game in October.

"I request the court to grant me access to the stadium in accordance with MLB fan policy and also in accordance with 'Significant other' of MLB player Brett Gardner," Devasahayam wrote in the lawsuit, according to NJ.com.

"I am a Yankees fan and also the future wife of Brett Gardner."

The Yankees have sought to get the lawsuit thrown out.

Brett Gardner is caught in a pickle. Picture: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Before Devasahayam was turned away from Yankee Stadium, she tried to sneak into the visitors' clubhouse at Oriole Park in Baltimore in August to see Gardner, but was subsequently booted from the stadium.

Though Devasahayam and Gardner, 36, have never met, she has claimed in her lawsuit that the outfielder has hinted he is interested in her.

Devasahayam says in the suit that a video of Gardner in the dugout shows that he "motions with his hip on the stairs as though he is having sexual intercourse with me", according to NJ.com.

She also claimed that Gardner makes "a sad face" during home games when she does not attend, and that after "three years of romancing online" she started going to games "because I see that Brett desires this".

A Twitter account for Devasahayam is riddled with references to Gardner.

On Valentine's Day, she tweeted: "Happy Valentine's day mi amor Gardy @Yankees."

"Congrats Gardy on your renewed deal with @Yankees I look forward to seeing you soon!" a tweet from December reads.

An October tweet says: "I have never seen you angry at me Gardy, I will claim you play the role of my husband, that is my first right, my second right is to allow me inside the Stadium."

For you Gardy, at the cathedral...when are we marrying? @Yankees pic.twitter.com/eCYDTcn5Ew — Gina Devasahayam (@GenetikSignal) August 14, 2019

For you BG....our steamy romance pic.twitter.com/EMJ9jJCdbv — Gina Devasahayam (@GenetikSignal) August 8, 2019

During an interview with Devasahayam, an NJ.com reporter pointed out that Gardner is married to Jessica Clendenin.

"That is not of importance," Devasahayam told the news outlet.

Devasahayam told NJ.com that the league is painting her as a "deranged rambling woman on the loose" and arguing that she is a "threat to order and safety".

But she insists that Gardner wants her around, despite him filing an order of protection and despite the Yankees seeking to ban her from stadiums.

"You know, when he plays, he signals," Devasahayam told NJ.com. "They have their own signals, first of all, for pitch type and all that. … And then there's another thing called romantically and sexually signalling toward me. That is how our relationship has progressed because he has started sexually signalling toward me."

This story originally appeared in the New York Post and was reproduced with permission