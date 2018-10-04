Menu
Melbourne Storm are considering a fan-ownership model. Pic: Michael Klein
Rugby League

Storm set to model Green Bay Packers with fan ownership

by Melissa Woods
4th Oct 2018 8:55 AM

MELBOURNE Storm are looking to follow the model of NFL greats the Green Bay Packers and make the fans owners of the NRL club.

Storm chairman Bart Campbell announced at the post-season presentation that the club was exploring a fan-owner model.

The Green Bay Packers are the only fan-owned team among major sports in the US.

"We see fan ownership as an innovative way to turbocharge the ambitious growth plans we have for the Storm by doubling our membership to 50,000 by 2023," Campbell said.

"We know this is a complex issue and it will take some time to fully understand the interest and detail of a fan ownership model. We will keep fans up to date on any decisions that are being considered."

The club is exploring whether the model is a viable concept by engaging a leading international advisory firm Greenhill.

Campbell said if the model wasn't found to be viable they would continue with the current model with owners Gerry Ryan, Matt Tripp and himself.

Expressions of interest are being taken on the club's website.

