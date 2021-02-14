Famous ducks: Culinary delights featured in new TV series

The Northern Rivers' best produce and culinary experiences will be in the spotlight in a new food series starring the trio of chefs behind NSW-born restaurants Three Blue Ducks.

The program, which takes its name from the highly acclaimed restaurants, will air on Network Ten from Saturday, February 13 for six weeks.

It features chefs Andy Allen (MasterChef Australia), Darren Robertson and Mark Labrooy road tripping across NSW and Australia in the name of menu research.

Supported by the NSW Government's tourism and major events agency Destination NSW, the series features 'must visit' NSW food destinations including Byron Bay and Brunswick Heads.

Ben Franklin MLC said it was fantastic to see the Northern Rivers profiled for its food and tourism experiences on the national stage.

Andy Allen, Darren Robertson and Mark Labrooy at Three Blue Ducks Byron.

"Our region is renowned for its unique and authentic food experiences and I'm thrilled the nation will be able to see experiences that you just can't find anywhere else," Mr Franklin said.

"The Three Blue Ducks at The Farm in Ewingsdale is not only the flagship restaurant of the brand, but the best of them all in my opinion and I can't wait to see the team cook up a storm with the best produce the region has to offer.

"Byron Bay has a reputation as one of the best destinations in NSW and it's wonderful that the rest of Australia will get to see what we've all been talking about.

"The program will also showcase the Brunswick Buccaneers and the and how you can best enjoy the beauty of the Brunswick River."

Minister Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres said NSW's reputation for the freshest produce and world-class food and drink experiences was the envy of other Australian states and territories.

The Three Blue Ducks team at Woodland Valley Farm, Tweed.

"Visitors have always enjoyed exploring the rich food culture of our state, from Byron Bay to the Barrington Coast, from the Snowy Mountains to Sydney," he said.

"So it's no surprise that the Three Blue Ducks team has not only established their flagship restaurants here in NSW, but also that the state features in most of the culinary adventures in their inaugural TV series."

Co-head chef Andy Allen said he was thrilled to hit the road with two of his best mates and proud to show them around his hometown on NSW Mid North Coast.

"I grew up in the Port Stephens region of NSW, and am passionate about the quality, depth and diversity of produce on offer," Mr Allen said.

"Daz, Mark and I all have different connections to parts of NSW so being able to jump in the car and meet so many amazing local producers from all corners of the state, has been an incredible experience."

Among the New South Wales producers and tourism operators featured across the series are:

•Brunswick Buccaneers, Brunswick Heads: Rent a SUP, kayak, canoe, paddle board, motorboat or BBQ boat and enjoy the beauty of the Brunswick River in Northern NSW.

•Three Blue Ducks Rosebery, Bronte, Byron Bay & Nimbo Fork Lodge: Dine on fresh, local produce at one of the award-winning Three Blue Ducks restaurants where the focus is on showcasing ethical and authentic food prepared with love.

Three Blue Ducks premieres on Network Ten at 7pm, February 13, and NSW will feature in six episodes through to Saturday 20 March.

The Byron Bay Three Blue Ducks restaurant will feature in the episode aired on February 20 and Brunswick Heads on the March 20 episode.

For more information, check www.visitnsw.com.