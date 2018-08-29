Family's vow for justice over 2013 workplace death

IT WAS a scene of which many witnesses now have only fleeting memories, but Simon Poxon's family still vividly remembers the day he died.

Five years on from a workplace incident where he was crushed to death, many who saw the horror collision have recalled the grim scene they found.

It came during a committal hearing in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court today.

For his widow, Marie Poxon, the court date was just another emotional hurdle on her road for justice for Simon.

"I've had two strokes because of the stress, a nasty fall, my life is not the same and it never will be," she said.

Marie Poxon has written to the state coroner requesting a full investigation into the workplace death of her husband, Simon Poxon, Monday, June 22, 2015. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle Kevin Farmer

"I'm a bit disappointed with some of the stuff that came out but it is what it is.

"But I have learned to accept it a bit more."

Jameson Nathan Boon has been charged with causing Mr Poxon's death in 2013, with police alleging he reversed a vehicle that pinned Mr Poxon against an elevated working platform.

Jared Boon, the defendant's uncle, under cross-examination yesterday recalled the frantic scene of February 26, 2013.

He was one of a number of witnesses to the incident at Sherrin Rentals in Torrington scrambled to save Mr Poxon's life.

"I heard yelling and screaming," he told the court.

One witness described hearing a loud bang, yells and screams on site and seeing legs between the vehicles. CCTV footage of the incident was played in court with no warning for the family of Simon Poxon @the_chronicle_ — Anton Rose (@antonrosetweet) August 29, 2018

"I heard a loud bang and saw a truck had collided with an EWP and I saw legs in between them."

Footage of the incident that killed Mr Poxon was played in court, with no warning to the Toowoomba man's family today.

The confronting vision came as Boon's lawyer Nathan Bouchier used the hearing as an opportunity to test the veracity of evidence and statements made in the wake of Mr Poxon's death.

Marie Poxon outside court today.

Mr Bouchier suggested to one police officer tasked with investigating the matter that rain droplets on the rear-view mirrors would have made it difficult to see.

"Would it not make sense to then look behind you before reversing," the officer replied.

Magistrate Viviana Keegan ordered that the case against Boon go to trial in the District Court, with a date to be set by the Department of Public Prosecutions.