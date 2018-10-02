Family's tribute to Ron Casey, Lismore's 'loveable larrikin'

LISMORE LEGEND: Lismore-born Australian television host and radio broadcaster Ron Casey (far left) has passed away at age 89. L-R Casey, his wife Renata, nephew Jon Casey and wife Julie in the mid-1980s.

LEGENDARY Australian television and radio broadcaster Ron Casey OAM has died at the age of 89.

The Lismore-born sports journalist and talkback radio host passed away at the Royal North Shore Hospital in Sydney on Monday night, although his cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Casey was a colourful figure on the media landscape throughout his 50-year career.

He got his start at Sydney radio station 2KY in 1948, and later became famous in the early years of TV as a sports presenter at Nine, before moving to Ten as a sports newsreader.

Throughout his life, he was also a talkback radio host at 2SM and 2GB, and was known for his controversial and divisive opinions.

In July 1991, Casey made national headlines after becoming involved in a live on-air brawl with singer and actor Normie Rowe on Nines Midday TV show (hosted by Ray Martin), which showed Casey punching Rowe in the face, after Rowe pushed him.

He was awarded the Order of Australia Medal on Australia Day 1988 for services to Television and Sport.

In 1989 the story of Caseys' life, Confessions Of A Larrikin by Richard Sleeman, was published, attracting impressive sales.

LISMORE LEGEND: Ron Casey as a child with a family member. After leaving Lismore he became a famous television and radio broadcaster and has passed away aged 89. Supplied

Ballina resident Jon Casey, 65, said his uncle Ron was man of strong opinions.

"My uncle Ron lived up to his reputation as a loveable larrikin," he said.

"His book was a good summation of how he felt about himself and how he lived his life."

Jon said his uncle was outspoken but incredibly generous and kind.

"A lot of philosophies have turned out to be true, such as when he said if half the footballers weren't playing football they'd be in jail," he said.

"I remember going over Sydney Harbour Bridge with him in his car many years ago and a man riding a motorbike drove alongside and punched him on the chin before rising off!"

However controversial, Jon said he was a tremendous host with a kind heart who always welcomed him into his home.

"Renata, his (second) wife, was a lovely lady, just real class," he said.

"Ron used to take us everywhere and Renata was wonderful, very hospitable."