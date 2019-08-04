Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A young family have made a horror discovery at a Coast playground this morning with two used syringes exposed in the sand metres from where they'd been playing.
A young family have made a horror discovery at a Coast playground this morning with two used syringes exposed in the sand metres from where they'd been playing. Kiera Thorpe
Crime

Family's sinister find in sand at children's playground

Matty Holdsworth
by
4th Aug 2019 2:46 PM | Updated: 3:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG family have made a disturbing discovery at a playground this morning, finding two used syringes exposed in the sand metres from where they'd been playing.

Kiera Thorpe was playing with her 18-month-old son at the Grahame Stewart Park in Currimundi around 8.30am.

She said her husband was picking up rubbish nearby, where he found two open syringe packets.

The couple's parental instincts took over and they searched the park.

A young family have made a horror discovery at a Coast playground this morning with two used syringes exposed in the sand metres from where they'd been playing.
A young family have made a horror discovery at a Coast playground this morning with two used syringes exposed in the sand metres from where they'd been playing. Kiera Thorpe

To their horror, the couple found two used syringes and a can cut open and contaminated with a substance just metres from where they'd been playing.

"I'm definitely concerned," she said.

"It's not something I have come across as a parent and it wasn't something we had expected to see in the children's area of the park."

They disposed of the needles and alerted nearby parents to keep an eye out.

More Stories

currimundi editors picks family grahame stewart park playground sunshine coast syringe
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Meet the young woman named 2019's outstanding employee

    premium_icon Meet the young woman named 2019's outstanding employee

    News THE 28 year-old loves inspiring young women who want to embark on careers in traditionally male roles.

    We're getting closer to keeping $1.5 million Hannah Cabinet

    premium_icon We're getting closer to keeping $1.5 million Hannah Cabinet

    News There has been a concerted effort to keep the creation in Lismore

    INTERACTIVE MAP: The missing people of the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon INTERACTIVE MAP: The missing people of the Northern Rivers

    News Have you seen Theo, Ellen, Michael, Jeffrey, Bronwyn or Malcolm?

    Volunteer 'lid-er' needed to turn plastic into helping hands

    premium_icon Volunteer 'lid-er' needed to turn plastic into helping hands

    Environment LIDS4KIDS is searching for a volunteer coordinator for Northern NSW