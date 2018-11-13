Menu
Constance Watcho’s remains were found at the Kangaroo Point cliffs in Brisbane's south.
Crime

Bones in bag: Police want info on boyfriend

by Patrick Billings
13th Nov 2018 5:12 AM
THE family of a mother of 10 whose remains were found in a bag at Kangaroo Point have pleaded for the killer to be brought to justice.

National Missing Persons Week 2018: Constance Watcho from QLD. Picture: Supplied
Constance "Connie" Watcho was last seen around November 27 last year.

Her remains were found dumped at the bottom of the Kangaroo Point cliffs in September.

Sister Beryl today said the family, including Connie's 10 children, had been left shattered by her murder.

"We're here today because we want justice for our sister," she said.

"She was a beautiful person she loved life."

Victor, Connie's brother, said his sister was a "free spirit".

Police revealed new details into the killing including that Connie had a boyfriend who she was last seen with when she disappeared.

Detective Senior Sergeant Warren Gibbs called for people with information about their relationship to come forward.

 

A duffle bag found at the crime scene. Picture: Queensland Police
A duffle bag found at the crime scene. Picture: Queensland Police

 

Police released an image of a duffle bag found at the crime scene at Lower River Terrace which they were seeking information about.

Snr Sgt Gibbs said police had made an application for a reward to be posted for information leading to a conviction over Connie's murder.

