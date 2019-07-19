Family's heartbreak: Parents lose son, two daughters

Emma Weary is buried in Kyogle cemetery with her husband Thomas Charles.

She is an example of a true local.

In 1857 she was born to John Palmer and his wife, Sarah Craythorne

John had been hired as manager of Tomki station from 1853 by Mr Clark Irving and this is where Emma was born.

Tomki Station took in what would soon become Casino and was one of the first land areas on the Richmond River that was applied for.

Emma's home was considered the largest single run in the early days, reaching as far north as Kyogle and Wiangaree and south to Coraki, Bungawalbyn and even the Clarence River.

It was first a squatter's run in 1839, claimed by Clay and Stapleton before being passed to Irving in 1843.

When Emma's father became manager, he was so well liked by Irving, he left provision in his will for Palmer and his wife to continue living there until they died.

BY 1878 Emma had met dairy farmer Thomas Charles Weary and they were married when she was 23 years old.

They first lived at Deep Creek before buying a farm at Wiangaree.

During this time, the couple had seven sons and two daughters.

The family was no stranger to tragedy with son Dick dying at Enoggera in 1915 and both daughters also predeceasing their parents.

One daughter, whose husband had also died, left behind four little children.

Emma took them under her wing and raised them, keeping her busy in her twilight years.

Her time had come when she reached 63 years of age, leaving her husband, remaining sons and grandchildren to mourn her loss.

