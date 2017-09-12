Family's desperate search to find missing Lismore woman

CCTV footage of Ellen Wilson at the Greater Bank in Woodlark Street, Lismore, on 11th September, 2015, the day she went missing. Photo Contributed

IT HAS been two years since Northern Rivers woman Ellen Wilson went missing, but her family hasn't given up hope of finding her.

Ellen Wilson, then aged 54, disappeared and stopped all contact with family and friends on September 11, 2015.

The day after she was last seen at a licenced premises in Ballina, CCTV footage showed she drove to an ATM in Woodlark St, Lismore, to withdraw cash.

Missing woman, Ellen 'Ellie' Wilson. Contributed

To mark the two-year anniversary since Ellen's disappearance, her niece Jessica Louise has this week renewed calls for information, and has been posting her pleas on social media sites calling for people to come forward.

"Twenty-four months ago was the last time someone had seen our Aunt Ellen of Lismore/Ballina," she wrote.

"The coroner had closed her case earlier this year and we are still at a loss of what has happened to her.

"My parents sadly had to pack up her belongings and store them at their home, hoping for her return one day.

"Someone must know something."

Ellen's car, a silver Subaru station wagon with NSW registration CB 76 QX, is a critical element to the police investigation, according to Lismore detectives.