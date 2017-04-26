Family's desperate search for late grandmother's ring

IF YOU have come across a older style ring in Lismore recently, you could be in the possession of a very special, and very loved family item.

"My grandmother recently passed away, and on Friday her engagement ring fell off my aunt's finger and was lost somewhere in Lismore," Amanda Woolnough said.

"We are all devastated about it."

She said they wanted to get the message out there about how special it was to them, in case someone has found it.

The ring was described as an "older style engagement ring" which has been in the family for 74 years and has "immense emotional value".

"We would really like to impress just how very very important and special the ring is - just in case someone has found it and was planning on keeping it or selling it," Ms Woolnough said.

"It's so upsetting to see my aunt this heartbroken, and we all feel the loss because my grandmother was an amazing lady who we all miss terribly."

If you have any information about the lost ring, please contact Lismore police or Amanda Woolnough via Facebook.