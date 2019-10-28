Family’s bedside vigil for toddler struck by reversing car

The girl’s family has travelled from Roma to Brisbane to be by her side in the Queensland Children’s Hospital.

THE family of a toddler struck by a reversing car in a driveway on Sunday has rallied to the girl's bedside in a Brisbane hospital.

The 18-month-old girl remains in a serious condition after the tragic incident police have described as an accident.

The girl suffered critical injuries to her torso and abdomen when she was struck by the car at a Roma property about noon Sunday.

Tragically, the girl's father was driving the vehicle with another child in the car at the time.

Roma Patrol Inspector Ray Vine said the incident was being treated as a tragic accident with the girl's distraught family by her side in Brisbane.

"I've spoke briefly to the dad at the scene and it is a very tragic situation," Inspector Vine said.

"There was another child in the car at the time and he had made numerous checks behind the vehicle.

"The driveway is quite narrow so he would have had to anyway.

"We're investigating the circumstances of how the child came to be in the driveway at the time."

Queensland Ambulance paramedics were called to the scene and rushed the girl, under lights and sirens, to Roma Hospital with critical injuries.

She was later transferred, by air, to the Queensland Children's Hospital in Brisbane on Sunday night.

Her family is believed to have travelled to the capital Sunday night and have remained by her side since.

Inspector Vine said police were yet to take comprehensive statements from the family but had spoken to other witnesses at the private property at the time.

"This has had a significant impact on the family and the wider community," he said.

"There is nothing to suggest at this point in time there was any wrong-doing by any person; it's just a tragic mistake."

Police have asked for any witnesses to the incident who are yet to make a formal statement to come forward.

Inspector Vine said the accident was a devastating reminder of the dangers of driving vehicles around children.

"Certainly these events so happen and whenever they do, it's always under completely tragic circumstance," Inspector Vine said.

"I urge people to always be mindful of children.

"Children can get into places where they shouldn't, and quickly."

Inspector Vine said the Forensic Crash Unit and other police investigators were looking into the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to phone Roma police.