OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Ceramics teacher Pam Ashworth has opened Granny's Ceramics and Gifts in Dawson St, Lismore. Francis Witsenhuysen
Family tragedies lead to Lismore woman opening new shop

Francis Witsenhuysen
3rd Jan 2019 11:00 PM
REKINDLING her passion for making and teaching ceramic art has helped Pam Ashworth reclaim her life.

The Lismore woman and long-time carer had a tough 2018, losing both her partner and mother within a six-month period. But her heartache helped to reignite her love for making and teaching ceramic art and open Granny's Ceramics and Gifts in Lismore.

"For the last 14 years I was caring for people - my partner's mother for five years, then caring for him and then caring for my mum,” Ms Ashworth said.

"After that I was lost, I didn't know what to do. I had no-one to care for ... I didn't know what to do with my life.”

Eventually Ms Ashworth took up ceramics again and soon realised the craft was helping her to heal.

"I love it because it's therapeutic and you forget all the problems you've got,” she said. "It's very calming ... it has really helped me get back on my feet.”

Ms Ashworth is a qualified ceramics teacher with more than 15 years' experience. She runs classes for beginners and children from Granny's Ceramics and Gifts and offers greenware, firing, bisque services, colour and locally-made gifts.

"It feels great to be open and to give the community something that isn't here. The closest ceramic studio is in Burleigh Heads,” she said.

"I want to get people really excited to come in and try or keep their passion for ceramics alive.”

She thanked her family for their support and her landlord Lidia for helping her open.

Granny's Ceramics and Gifts is located at 3/132 Dawson St. For more information phone 0411 758 460 or visit Facebook.

