Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
File photo: Aerial photo of Mermaid Beach to Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast. Photo: David Clark
File photo: Aerial photo of Mermaid Beach to Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast. Photo: David Clark
News

Woman drowns on Gold Coast

by NIC DARVENIZA
20th Jan 2019 11:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A woman aged in her 50s has drowned on the beach at Surfers Paradise this morning.

Two young boys spotted the woman in trouble and helped her to shore where lifeguards performed CPR for upwards of 10 minutes, according to a Gold Coast City Council Lifeguard spokesman.

Lifeguards believe the woman entered the water by herself on the north side of the beach near Ocean Avenue before 7am.

Ambulance crews arrived around 7:15am but pronounced the woman dead upon their arrival.

Paramedics are still attending to the body while the search continues for the womanâ€™s next-of-kin.

beach beach death drowning fatality surfers paradise

Top Stories

    Silver hair no indicator the grey cells are not working

    premium_icon Silver hair no indicator the grey cells are not working

    News LEARN how to master something new and fascinating at the University of the Third Age open day.

    The best looking shorts in Australia and the world

    premium_icon The best looking shorts in Australia and the world

    Movies Flickerfest is on again this weekend in Mullumbimby

    DZ Deathrays comes to play 'with the lot'

    premium_icon DZ Deathrays comes to play 'with the lot'

    Music Brisbane punk rock duo will record a new album before the tour

    CLOSED: 'Unacceptable' injuries at Lismore greyhound track

    premium_icon CLOSED: 'Unacceptable' injuries at Lismore greyhound track

    News An an assessment of track safety will be conducted