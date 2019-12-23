Family tensions boil over as dad attacks daughter's partner

A BUNDABERG father has been placed on a good behaviour bond after he pleaded guilty to assaulting his daughter's boyfriend.

Russell Colin Doss, 47, pleaded guilty to common assault after he pulled his daughter's boyfriend out of his car and punched him in the face.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said on December 16 the victim had gone to Doss's address to see his girlfriend. After asking to see someone else at the address, the victim refused to leave the residence without his girlfriend and returned to his car before being attacked.

"The victim stated the defendant grabbed him through the open door out of the car and threw him onto the ground and crouched over the top of him," Sgt Burgess said.

"The defendant then grabbed the victim, stood him up against the car and punched him with a closed fist a number of times."

In a police interview, Doss corroborated the events aside from stating he did not throw the victim onto the ground.

Sgt Burgess said in the police interview Doss stated he "lost his s--t".

Through his solicitor, Doss said without going into detail there was significant tension between his family and his daughter's boyfriend.

Since the attack, Doss's relationship with his daughter has been strained and she has moved out of home and in with her boyfriend.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney said to Doss "you admit you lost your temper?".

"The days of men controlling women are long gone, thankfully," Mr Moloney said.

Taking into account Doss's early plea and his clean history, Mr Moloney ordered a 12-month good behaviour bond of $600 and a conviction was not recorded.