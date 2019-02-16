Family survives two natural disasters in two years

DOUBLE DISASTER: Golden Crust Hot Bread owner Jodie Rook was affected by the Lismore floods in 2017 and now is awaiting news on whether her property at Tabulam was affected by the fires spreading out across the region.

DOUBLE DISASTER: Golden Crust Hot Bread owner Jodie Rook was affected by the Lismore floods in 2017 and now is awaiting news on whether her property at Tabulam was affected by the fires spreading out across the region. Marc Stapelberg

IT'S been almost two years since the owners of the Golden Crust Bakery were devastated by the extensive flood damage to their Lismore CBD business.

Today Jodie and Brett Rook are thanking their lucky stars their Tabulam home wasn't destroyed by fires.

The Rook family's lives were turned upside down by the floods and it looked like their world was about to be rocked again by the on-going fires threatening their home.

Thankfully, their home was left mostly untouched by the flames, which have been burning at Tabulam since Tuesday.

Golden Crust Hot Bread owner Jodie Rook was affected by the Lismore floods in 2017 and now is awaiting news on whether their property at Tabulam was affected by the fires spreading out across the region. Marc Stapelberg

"Our house survived, we only lost a shed but unfortunately our neighbours house didn't survive,” Ms Rook said.

"The flames went under our house and melted all the pipes and underneath.

"It was like someone had picked the house up and just placed it back down.”

As the flames continue to burn in the Tabulam area, Ms Rook knows better than most the long road to recovery ahead for her neighbours and others impacted by the fire.

"We feel very blessed after coming through what we did two years ago,” she said.

"We know what they're going through.”

Goldren Crust Hot Brad owners Brett and Jodie Rook with their grandson Billy, 3, at their premises in Lismore after the flood. Marc Stapelberg

Mr Rook was evacuated from the property on Wednesday afternoon.

"He'd gone out there to have a look and had to leave very suddenly,” Ms Rook said.

"But when they were out there they had to get off the land.”

Ms Rook, who rents in Lismore to be closer to her business, said she was "devastated” by the damage caused by the fire.

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with intentionally causing a fire, being reckless to its spread and setting a fire during total fire ban.

"I was out there three weeks ago and it was so dry underfoot,” Ms Rook said.

"I can't understand how anyone would have lit a fire in those conditions.”