Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DISTRESS: Family members are upset the council removed items from James Henzell's grave without asking.
DISTRESS: Family members are upset the council removed items from James Henzell's grave without asking. Chris Hawes
News

Family shocked after flowers removed from brother's grave

Hannah Sbeghen
by
26th Jul 2018 6:55 AM | Updated: 7:37 AM

CHRIS Hawes suspected vandals were responsible for the disappearance of family mementos at his brother-in-law's grave at Port Curtis Lawn Cemetery.

The Clinton resident offered a $1000 reward for information on the whereabouts of a vase of plastic flowers and other items including toy trucks and a toy windmill.

He was shocked to discover council was to blame.

Mr Hawes said he phoned Gladstone Regional Council on Tuesday morning.

"They confirmed they did have the missing items and removed them because they were a workplace health and safety issue for their employees," he said.

"I'm very confused because the items had been there for a year-and-a-half, why would they move them now?

"I was sure contact would of been made with the phone number connected to the site before touching a site."

Mr Hawes said the way the removal was handled was insensitive and suggested council leave a laminated note if they removed items.

"My mother-in-law came to me on Sunday morning incredibly distressed and upset about items on James's grave being taken," he said.

"We had the worst-case scenario running through our heads.

"We didn't know if this was vandals or someone who knew James and wanted to sabotage his site.

"It was very distressing, absolutely."

Mr Hawes said family members were still coming to terms with the recent death of his brother-in-law James Henzell, 32.

"James only passed away about two years ago and he has two young children. It's still raw for us," he said.

"He was such a loving guy, really hard working.

"My wife visits his grave every week."

Mr Hawes said more care needed to be taken of people's emotions.

For help call Lifeline on 131114.

grave vandals
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    50 jobs axed as Ballina company is placed into liquidation

    premium_icon 50 jobs axed as Ballina company is placed into liquidation

    News SHOCKED employees have been told not to turn up for work today, with the company ceasing trading "effective immediately”.

    • 26th Jul 2018 6:00 AM
    Shocking triple-0 call records stab victim's final moments

    premium_icon Shocking triple-0 call records stab victim's final moments

    Crime Distressing audio evidence played in Lismore murder trial

    Ballina home covered in oil in vicious vandalism attack

    premium_icon Ballina home covered in oil in vicious vandalism attack

    News "I'm disgusted, scared for my well being and sick to my stomach”

    Mother is still grieving for 'Butterfly Jess'

    premium_icon Mother is still grieving for 'Butterfly Jess'

    News Butterfly Jess still lives in her mum's heart.

    Local Partners