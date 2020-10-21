Family shattered after toddler killed by car

Two families have been left shattered overnight after a toddler died after being run over by her neighbour's car.

The young families - who live side by side in a close-knit townhouse complex in Blacktown - are heartbroken after the one-year-old girl was killed in the driveway by a four-wheel-drive on Tuesday evening.

The driver, a 40-year-old, was treated for shock and the victim's family has pleaded with the public to have compassion for him.

A one-year-old girl was killed in the driveway of a Blacktown complex on Tuesday.

"We are close family friends and he parked his car here and drove around the hedge and that is where it happened," the girl's grandmother told The Daily Telegraph.

"She was almost 18 months, she's the youngest and we haven't told her older two siblings yet. She was really musical, she couldn't walk past a speaker without wanting to be put down to dance.

"She loved stealing the remote when her brothers were playing Minecraft."

The woman said the two families celebrated Father's Day together last month and routinely had game nights.

The little girl’s family said she was very musical and loved to dance.

"He was in the driver's seat just paused and chatting to (the little girl's mother) and I don't know where she came from but she was at the front of the car and neither of them knew. He thought he ran over a toy," she said.

"He is absolutely distraught. His whole world is over. His little girl is two weeks older than one of our grandchildren. Most weekends they are sitting here playing Play Doh and chalk drawing.

"There's nothing he could have done. For people who hear our story and read it, just have compassion for the driver as well."

Emergency services came to the scene about 7.30pm on Tuesday and found the toddler in a critical condition.

She was treated at the scene before being taken to The Children's Hospital at Westmead, where she later died.

