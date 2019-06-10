Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A family of seven in Sydney's eastern suburbs has been taken to hospital suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning. Picture: Monique Harmer
A family of seven in Sydney's eastern suburbs has been taken to hospital suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning. Picture: Monique Harmer
Breaking

Seven rushed to hospital from ‘pool heater poisoning’

by Derrick Krusche
10th Jun 2019 5:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A family of seven has been rushed to hospital after suffering suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at an exclusive Eastern Suburbs mansion.

Emergency crews were called to the Vaucluse property on Wentworth Road following reports five children and two adults fell ill after a faulty pool heater leaked the poisonous gas into the house about 2pm.

The children, four aged under 18 and one aged 19, were taken to Sydney Children's Hospital and the adults were taken to Prince of Wales Hospital in stable conditions.

Paramedics said they were suffering varying symptoms including nausea, dizziness and headaches.

A family of seven in Sydney's eastern suburbs has been taken to hospital suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning. Picture: Monique Harmer
A family of seven in Sydney's eastern suburbs has been taken to hospital suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning. Picture: Monique Harmer

NSW Fire and Rescue Superintendent Josh Turner said the faulty pool heater was to blame for the poisoning.

"It was a pool heater which produces carbon monoxide as an exhaust, which is very normal (but) it seemed to be a malfunction of the exhaust or flu system - like what's above a cooking stove," he said.

"It looks to be a possible malfunction (that) may have caused the carbon monoxide produced by the pool heater to be released into the residence.

"They were inside the house, if it was outside it would've ventilated. The exhaust is attached to the house and somehow it seeped in."

More Stories

carbon monoxide poisoning editors picks nsw pool heater

Top Stories

    VIDEO: Missing teen's last known moments

    premium_icon VIDEO: Missing teen's last known moments

    News THE Belgian teenager was last heard from on May 31 at Byron Bay.

    Anger as surfers stay in water with 60 bull sharks

    Anger as surfers stay in water with 60 bull sharks

    Environment Mayor concerned ignorance could increase the risk of tragedy

    Frightening moment that two boats capsized on bar

    premium_icon Frightening moment that two boats capsized on bar

    News VIDEOS: Lucky escape after boats overturn on treacherous bar

    Lismore motel raid leads to drug arrests

    premium_icon Lismore motel raid leads to drug arrests

    Crime A vial of purple liquid and magic mushrooms were found