FAMILY RESCUED: Police vehicles tested by 4WD tracks

Any volunteers to wash Richmond 30? The Police were called to find a family who got bogged while 4WDing in the Bungabee State Forest.

"General Duties police normally get the worst and most thankless jobs to attend, but over the weekend they carried out a successful rescue of a lost family," Senior Constable David Henderson from Richmond Local Area Command said.

"About 8am Saturday morning police received a call from a family who had been out four-wheel driving and were caught out by the weather.

"The father had walked an hour and half to find phone service.

"The family bogged their vehicle in Bungabee state forest and were not sure of their location.

"The family were lost and had been stuck in the location since 12 pm on the Friday.

"Only knowing that they were in the Bungabee State Forest somewhere, the Casino police vehicle set out from the Bentley side and the Lismore police vehicle set out from the Cawongla side.

"Due to the weather conditions the four wheel drive tracks within the state forest would be classed as extreme!

"The Casino vehicle did not fair well and retired early on in the search with a bent steering arm, and had to limp home.

"The Lismore vehicle negotiated the wild tracks and roads and located the family after searching in rugged terrain for three hours.

"Police recovered the family and assisted the vehicle out of the state forest.

"The family were extremely grateful that police have 4WD training and dependable vehicles."