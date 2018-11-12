Family remembers father, husband who was killed in explosion

SAD MEMORIES: Sue Wilson lost her husband Carl Friske in the Moura no.4 explosion in 1986. She is with her daughter Vanessa Brind and Vanessa's children, Lachlan and Lily Brind.

SAD MEMORIES: Sue Wilson lost her husband Carl Friske in the Moura no.4 explosion in 1986. She is with her daughter Vanessa Brind and Vanessa's children, Lachlan and Lily Brind. Vanessa Jarrett

VANESSA Brind traveled to Moura from Brisbane with her two young children and her mother Sue from Kingaroy to witness to official opening of the Moura Miners' Memorial on Saturday.

The memorial holds special sentiments for the family.

Vanessa's father and Sue's husband, Carl Friske, was one of the 12 men killed in the 1986 explosion at Moura no.4 underground mine.

Coming back to see what was built in honour of him and 49 other miners who have been killed over the years in Moura Kianga coalfields mines was a poignant occasion.

FINISHED PRODUCT: The Moura Miners' Memorial was officially opened on Saturday. The site is opposite Moura's main street and honours 50 mine workers who lost their lives in explosions and incidents at the Moura and Kianga mines over the years. Vanessa Jarrett

"We wanted to see what had been built to help preserve the memory and not to forget the ultimate sacrifice they did pay," Vanessa said.

She was "really impressed" at the site, and said it was "really tasteful".

"I like the location. With people driving through, it will bring a bit of tourism to the area," she said.

"A monument and site they can come to and stop.

"I like they have taken into consideration the whole aesthetics of coming to sit down and reflect and remember with no people milling around behind them or lots of traffic."

Vanessa grew up in Moura, only going away for boarding school in her secondary years.

She moved to Brisbane a few years after school.

The family came back to the small town two years ago for the 30-year anniversary of the 1986 explosion.

"It was an emotional remembrance," she said.

Growing up without her father was tough on those "momentous occasions".

"My schooling life and big milestones, getting married and having children have been missed - just the whole family scenario, I do reflect on that," she said.

Vanessa was four years old at the time her father was killed, and her brother was two.

Carl was just 25 years old.

Luckily, she still has some fond memories of him. They aren't of him at the mine but his hobbies - he was quite an active sportsman.

"The memories I have of him are family occasions going out and doing things, going to the local swimming pool - he was outgoing and athletic, he used to play for the local football team," she said.

She said the town wasn't much different from the town she grew up in in the '80s and '90s.

"It is good to see not a lot of change has happened but the subtle changes coming back through," she said.