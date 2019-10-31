Family remember Pop with a hat-trick of wins

PROFIT PLAN: The winner of the $8000 Pop Northfield Memorial final at Casino, Profit Plan, with his owner, family, connections and trainer Reg Gardoll.

PROFIT PLAN: The winner of the $8000 Pop Northfield Memorial final at Casino, Profit Plan, with his owner, family, connections and trainer Reg Gardoll. Lisa Vanderstok

THE Pop Northfield Memorial final was run at Casino on Friday and won by family connections with three Northfield dogs taking the hat-trick.

Pop Northfield was a renowned greyhound trainer who was instrumental in getting the sport established on the Northern Rivers.

And it was a dog bred by his family that took out first-place honours.

This year's race had a purse of $8000 for Profit Plan, who lived up to his name for trainer Reg Gardoll and owner Elva Gardoll, Reg's wife.

Profit Plan was bred by Toni and Charlie Northfield.

Second place went to Kooringa Lucy, bred and trained by Mitch Northfield.

In third place was Miss Rocket, trained by Craig Mcphee but bred by Toni and Charlie Northfield and owned by their sister Colette Northfield.

The Pop Northfield Memorial is a race which many breeders look to as an indication of whether their dog has form to go on to win bigger events and heavier purses.