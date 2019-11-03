Family of six take the stage at music festival

The Haystack Mountain Hermits, a family of six performing on Saturday, David Church, Kerrie Gambley, Jackson Church, Ella Church, Lachlan Church, Marcus Church.

ABOUT 130 unique artists performed at Ballina's Country Music Festival over the weekend, including one band, a family of six, who learnt to play their instruments during a bus trip around Australia.

Kerrie Gambley, double bass player for The Haystack Mountain Hermits and mother of four other members of the band said she never imagined they would be on stage performing together.

In 2011, Ms Gambley and her husband, guitarist and lead singer Dave Church, bought a bus and took their children Ella Church, Lachlan Church, Marcus Church and Jackson Church on a seven-month trip travelling the country.

"We put all the instruments that we could find in the bus and learnt to play as we drove the big long straight bits on Highway One,” Ms Gambley said.

The Haystack Mountain Hermits played to guests under a large white marquee at the Cherry Street Sports Club on Saturday.

"The kids were only little, seven, nine, 11 and 13, so they had played a little but they really started to get interested in music and play a lot on our trip.”

Ms Gambley said their aim at the event was to make music that uplifted people and make them feel happy.

Lachlan Church, the mandolin player in the band said playing with your family has its ups and downs but some of his best and worst memories were made on the trip that inspired their careers.

"It was probably one of the best experiences any of us have every had,” Lachlan said.

"It's really special to us and that's what got it all started and we're very grateful for it.”

"When we're on stage, it just sort of clicks.”

The event spanned seven venues throughout Ballina from Friday until Sunday evening with the last act finishing about 8pm.

Event organiser, Carol Stacey said the turn out was 'fantastic' and received positive feedback from venues and patrons.

This year, the street markets and the truck stage were cancelled to protect guests from the heat.

Well known country musicians from Brothers 3, Kathryn Jones and Billy Gudgeon played to over 500 people at the opening concert on Friday night.