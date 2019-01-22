Menu
A family of five have been rescued by life guards after being swept out to sea by king tides.
Family swept out to sea in king tide

by Antonia O’Flaherty
22nd Jan 2019 3:58 PM
A FAMILY of five were rescued after being swept out to sea near Bundaberg today after king tides have affected currents across the state.

A Surf Life Saving QLD spokesperson said a 31-year-old male with three boys aged nine, 10 and 11 and an eight-year-old girl were swimming in the river mouth at Elliot Heads when the tide was going out.

He said water conditions were unusual today because of the impact of king tides.

"If there is a lot of water movement in and out, that will create stronger rips, they were just caught off guard by the stronger current," the spokesman said.

The spokesperson said the incident was reported to lifesavers by a member of the public and a lifeguard went to rescue the family about 11.30am and "they were brought in by 11.39am.

"Our life guard responded on a jet ski and pulled the five out, however, the 11-year-old male swallowed water."

The spokesman said the family refused treatment by Queensland Ambulance service and were referred to a medical centre.

"It could be fatal if not checked upon, if the patient did swallow water and it went into his lungs that could be fatal, it would be classed as a secondary drowning," he said.

