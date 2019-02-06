THE family of a Gold Coast woman who plunged to her death from a Southport high-rise in 2013 have launched a petition calling for her alleged killer to be locked up.

The Change.org petition was launched on Wednesday morning and had already attracted almost 500 signatures within the first five hours.

Jayden Moorea, 45, formerly known as Dan Shearin, was granted strict conditional Supreme Court bail on Monday after being charged with the murder of his girlfriend Breeana Robinson last month after a lengthy police investigation.

Cheerleader Breeana Robinson’s aunt Janine Mackney. Picture: Glenn Hampson

He has since been charged with stalking a number of women.

One of the conditions of release was that Moorea wear a GPS tracker, but because they take up to a week to be transferred from Brisbane he was released without one.

The ankle bracelet is expected to arrive tomorrow.

Breeana's family said they were concerned about the decision and have called on the Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath to review it.

Breeana Robinson with Jayden Moorea, who was known as Dan Shearin at the time. Picture: Supplied

Breeana's aunt Janine Mackney broke down in tears as she told the Gold Coast Bulletin she hoped the petition would demonstrate how the community felt about bail conditions.

"I have to get justice for Bree but I have to actually save our community as well," she said.

Janine Mackney has called on the Attorney-General Yvette D’Ath to review the decision to grant bail to Jayden Moorea. Picture: Glenn Hampson

Ms Mackney said she was shocked and disheartened by Moorea's release.

"My daughter last night didn't sleep, people don't understand how much this affects us," she said.

"We were praying that he wouldn't get out, we're absolutely outraged.

"Why did they let him out without a tracker on?

"It's a joke."

Janine Mackney with Shadow Minister for Women Ros Bates. Picture Glenn Hampson

Shadow Minister for Women Ros Bates said tough bail legislation had been introduced by the LNP but has not been upheld by the Queensland government.

"It is absolutely appalling that we have to wait more than a week to get a GPS tracker down the M1 from Brisbane," she said.

At Monday's bail hearing, Justice Debra Mullins said the risk of Moorea reoffending, fleeing the jurisdiction or contacting witnesses could be mitigated by a long list of bail conditions, including that he be restricted from using social media for non-work purposes and that he hand over the password to all his social media accounts to police.