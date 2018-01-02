Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man smashes window of sinking houseboat to save family

A boat capsized at Iluka when the storm hit.
A boat capsized at Iluka when the storm hit. Tracey Davis
Rebecca Lollback
by

A MAN has been praised for saving his family after he smashed a window of their sinking houseboat to help everyone escape.

The family of seven were staying on a houseboat on the Clarence River at Iluka when the boat started sinking just after a wild hail storm hit the region about 5pm last night.

Marine Rescue NSW regional operations manager John Murray said the Iluka Yamba crew were called to the incident after a distress flare was sent.

"Seven people were on the houseboat at the time," he said.

"Other people were able to come to their aid before we arrived at the scene ... it was very fortunate."

 

The boat that capsized at Iluka after the storm hit.
The boat that capsized at Iluka after the storm hit. Tracey Davis

Tracey Davis has been camping at Iluka for 27 years and she witnessed some of the dramatic events as they unfolded.

She said she was watching the storm and taking photos when she noticed the houseboat.

"It was just putting along and it was tiny, and I thought, 'oh no, it's in trouble'," she said.

"When I came out after the storm, everyone was saying that the houseboat had tipped over ... they said seven people were on board.

"We were told the father actually smashed the window so he could get everyone out.

"He's got cuts and maybe a broken arm.

"Once all the people were out, they realised the three dogs were still inside. There was a lot of cheering when the rescuers got the dogs out."

Ms Davis said there was plenty of hail at Iluka during the peak of the storms, and many of the caravans at the caravan park were damaged.

The houseboat has been anchored up and a salvage crew will assess the situation today.

Topics:  editors picks houseboat sinking

Lismore Northern Star
PHOTOS: Massive hail, trees down during wild storms

PHOTOS: Massive hail, trees down during wild storms

THE Northern Rivers was hit by some wild weather last night, with clean up efforts under way today.

  • News

  • 2nd Jan 2018 7:00 AM

19 drownings prompt safety warning from lifesavers

Crowds flock to Main Beach, Byron Bay every New Year's Eve. Photo Megan Kinninment / Northern Star

It's going to be a hot week, but the beach can be dangerous

$1.8 million refunded from drink containers

Reverse vending machine.

18 million containers have been returned in one month

Photos: Falls Festival Byron Bay Day 2

An enormous crowd joined Flume for the New Years countdown at Falls Festival 2017.

See all the action from the second day

Local Partners