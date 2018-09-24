Sick Facebook post from killer’s relative

James Bulger was two when he was murdered by Thompson and Venables. Now in what appears to be a family feud, a relative of killer Robert Thompson has shared a Facebook post mocking the murder.

A RELATIVE of one of James Bulger's killers has sparked fury by putting a photo online showing a child lying on railway lines.

The staged picture of a boy with his eyes closed holding a stuffed toy was shared on Facebook to mock Robert Thompson in a family feud.

Robert Thompson was just 10 when he and Jon Venables killed two-year-old James Bulger. Picture: Supplied

Thompson and Venables abducted and tortured James Bulger before putting him on a railway line in 1993. Both were released from jail in 2001.

The sickening photo, removed after two days, has been blasted by James's furious dad Ralph Bulger.

The photo the relative posted online resembled the 1993 murder and it has outraged Ralph Bulger, the father of James.

He confided to friends: "Posting a photo of a child on a train track is utterly sick.

"It's cruel and nasty and pokes fun at how my son died.

"How am I supposed to feel at James being the butt of a social media prank?

"How dare this family treat my son and his murder with such contempt.

Shopping mall security footage shows the abduction, where Thompson and Venables lured the child away.

"My son died at the hands of Thompson and Venables.

"He died a petrified baby screaming and crying for his parents.

"They showed him no mercy and lay his body on a track to be cut in half by a train.

"I live with that every single day of my life and now it's being used as bait between Thompson and a relative."

Friends say the photo was shared by an angry relative of Thompson to mock him over the murder.

One pal said: "From what I understand, they had a row.

"The photo was a way of sticking two fingers up at Robert."

