Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police incident at the Ipswich Train Station on Sunday afternoon.
Police incident at the Ipswich Train Station on Sunday afternoon. Rob Williams
Crime

Family of man shot and killed at station ask for privacy

Hayden Johnson
by
17th Sep 2018 1:58 PM

THE family of the man who died in Ipswich CBD yesterday afternoon has requested privacy "during this difficult time".

About 4pm yesterday officers were called to Ipswich train station on Bell St where they were confronted by the 24-year-old Riverview man, who was wielding a knife. 

The officers opened fire and the man died. 

A spokesman for Queensland police said the matter was under investigation by Ethical Standards Command on behalf of the State Coroner, and will be subject to oversight by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

"It would be inappropriate to comment further on the matter and at this time no further information will be provided," the spokesman said.

Any witnesses who may have seen the incident are urged to contact police.

READ MORE: Man identified in fatal police shooting at Ipswich station 

READ MORE: Public transport still suspended after station shooting

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Related Items

crime ipswich train station queensland police shooting
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    TRAGEDY: Girl dies after being hit by car

    TRAGEDY: Girl dies after being hit by car

    News A NINE-YEAR-OLD girl has died in Lismore Base Hospital after a horror crash this morning, and now police are calling for witnesses.

    Blogger tells court of Universal Medicine 'red flags'

    premium_icon Blogger tells court of Universal Medicine 'red flags'

    News Spiritual healer is suing former client over alleged online claims

    • 17th Sep 2018 2:50 PM
    Blackout at Lismore hospital puts lives at risk

    premium_icon Blackout at Lismore hospital puts lives at risk

    Health Failure of back-up generator was "completely unacceptable”

    • 17th Sep 2018 2:05 PM
    Killer nurse the evil face of elder abuse

    premium_icon Killer nurse the evil face of elder abuse

    News Megan Jean Haines is serving a 27-year jail term for Ballina murders

    • 17th Sep 2018 2:00 PM

    Local Partners