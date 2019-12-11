Family lost everything in house fire, including their pets

HELPING FIRE FAMILY: A Go Fund Me campaign has been created to assist an Alstonville family who’s home was devastated by fire on their young child’s seventh birthday.

KIND-Hearted friends of the family whose home was devastated by fire in Alstonville on Monday morning has started a Go Fund Me campaign to help the distressed family.

Jarrod Thompson created the House Fire Funds Alstonville on Go Fund Me and hopes to raise $20,000.

The two-level home on Ballina Rd, near the corner of Green St, Alstonville was destroyed by the fire, which sent black smoke billowing out from the windows and roof.

Mr Thompson said the fire occurred on the birthday of the family’s seven-year-old child.

“A family home was destroyed by a treacherous fire two weeks before Christmas,” he posted.

He said the contents of the house were destroyed as well as many beloved family pets.

He said the family of four who have two children, one aged seven and one aged 17, lost everything on the younger child’s birthday.

“We are asking for a small amount for this family to start to build their belongings back up (as) everything they had was lost,” he posted.

“The funds we are asking for will help pay for the essentials needed to sustain them until they find a new home.

“These things include food supplies, uniforms, clothing, bedding materials, kitchen basics and slowly larger items such as beds, desks etc (and) these funds will also help make their Christmas more joyful. Please help this local family by donating today.”

Anyone wishing to help can visit here.