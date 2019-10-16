Menu
The Dutch farm where the six adults and their father were found. Picture: RTV Drenthe.
Crime

Family locked in secret room for years

16th Oct 2019 6:35 AM

Six young adults and their father have received medical treatment after Dutch police acting on a tip-off discovered them locked away in a secret room at an isolated farm, officials in the Netherlands said on Tuesday.

The six, aged 18 to 25, and their ailing father were found near Ruinerwold, a village in the northern province of Drenthe, local Mayor Roger de Groot said.

They had apparently had no contact with the outside world for nine years.

De Groot said a 58-year-old man, not the father of the children, was arrested at the farm. His role was unclear.

"As far as I know their mother died before they arrived there," he said.

"Police found makeshift living quarters where the family was living in hiding."

 

 

 

Local media reported a 25-year-old man escaped to a nearby pub. Police searched the farm and found a staircase to a basement hidden behind a cupboard in the living room, RTV Drenthe reports.

The children are believed to be unknown to authorities and the remote farm is hidden behind trees with an access road crossing a bridge that is hardly visible from the main road.

The family, who according to local news reports had been waiting for the end of time, was discovered after one of the siblings escaped and sought help.

The siblings and their father, who was reportedly bedridden after a stroke, were receiving treatment at an undisclosed location, the mayor said.

"I understand there are a lot of questions," de Groot said. We have many too. The police are investigating all possible scenarios."

The siblings had apparently lived in a hidden cellar and survived on vegetables and animals tended in a secluded garden, local TV RTV Drenthe reported.

