28°
News

Family in tears as 'hard working' men cop lengthy jail time

Hamish Broome
| 3rd Mar 2017 4:30 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FAMILY members of two fathers who masterminded a sophisticated cannabis operation wept as their loved ones were sentenced to more than five years jail in the Lismore District Court yesterday.

Edward Garry Gumbleton, 45, and Steven Allan Chaloner, 53, were described as "two very able and otherwise hard working men" by District Court Judge Lynne Wells, "who in many aspects had made a valuable contribution to the community" prior to their offending.

However, their role in setting up a "streamlined (and) sophisticated system" involving the growing, packaging, and distribution of wholesale cannabis meant imprisonment was the "only possible" sentence.

Both men pleaded guilty last October to charges including the enhanced indoor cultivation of cannabis and commercial drug supply originating from a Mt Burrell farm house which police raided on June 23 last year.

Judge Wells described the drug operation as "almost like a factory".

In a secret location under the home a total of 46 plants were found in various stages of hydroponic cultivation involving lights, fans, using a timed watering system and nutrients and chemicals.　

Three 80 litre barrels of cannabis leaf were found in a bedroom and 19 "one pound" bags of cryovacked cannabis head were scattered throughout the residence.

A subsequent search of Chaloner's car and a Lennox Head residence located more than $10,000 in cash and a ledger diary used to record payments to a gang of "trimmers", and 63g of cannabis resin.

A search of Gumbleton's Larnook residence found a further 20-plus kilos of cannbis including cryovacked bags of cannabis head and two 80 litre barrels of leaf.

Almost 100kg of cannabis was seized across the three properties.

In setting up the operation the two men had also recruited five other local men, who were met at the Nimbin Hotel, and invited for a "barbecue and some drinks" at the Mt Burrell property, to which they then returned at a later date to commence work.

The men had been paid between $200 and $900 for their work trimming cannabis heads with scissors before police raided the property.　

Judge Wells said Chaloner, a spraypainter by trade who had raised two adult daughters and two step children aged nine and 11, had only a minor criminal record and excellent character references.

Gumbleton had been sentenced to 18 months in prison for a serious assault in 2009 but had no record of drug offences.

In his personal life, Judge Wells noted Gumbleton had become the sole carer of his two children at a young age, and had been in a stable relationship for some time, and had a "very good work history"."

"Apart from their involvement in this activity they had otherwise led quite (positive) social lives," Judge Wells said.

But she said the social use of cannabis by the men with their peers helped "desensitise" them to the serious criminality of their actions.

She emphasised that both men were the "principles" of the enterprise, and said it was "particularly" serious that the pair had recruited other men in the community in order to "maximise" production.

Some of those men have since received jail sentences for their part in the enterprise.

Judge Wells summarised the pair's crimes as very serious criminal activity in "scope, duration, and complexity".

Both men were sentenced to an aggregate five years and three months in prison, with a non-parole period of three years and nine months.

The men showed no emotion as they were sentenced.

Taking into account time served they will be eligible for parole in September 19, 2020.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  cannabis growing room hydroponic drug system nimbin drug raid northern rivers crime

One-punch victim's sad plea to Kyogle High 'fight club' kids

One-punch victim's sad plea to Kyogle High 'fight club' kids

"SIX years ago we brought him home from hospital after a violent brain injury. And you just don't understand how devastating it is."

Italian driver disqualified over serious crash

Emergency services treating a patient who was involved in a motorbike crash.

"One of those awful things", magistrate said

Hair cuts for the homeless give back dignity

Byron Bay Community Centre is offering hair cuts and showers for the homeless.

"I'm gonna put my suit jacket on, and might even find a girlfriend."

Councillors off the couch in the Samson Challenge

Lismore deputy mayor Gianpiero Battista does push-ups while Cr Eddie Lloyd steadies the 130kg truck tyre ahead of the 2017 Sampson Challenge on March 4.

Lismore's councillors have been sweating it out for Our Kids

Local Partners

One-punch victim's sad plea to Kyogle High 'fight club' kids

"SIX years ago we brought him home from hospital after a violent brain injury. And you just don't understand how devastating it is."

Hair cuts for the homeless give back dignity

Byron Bay Community Centre is offering hair cuts and showers for the homeless.

"I'm gonna put my suit jacket on, and might even find a girlfriend."

Councillors off the couch in the Samson Challenge

Lismore deputy mayor Gianpiero Battista does push-ups while Cr Eddie Lloyd steadies the 130kg truck tyre ahead of the 2017 Sampson Challenge on March 4.

Lismore's councillors have been sweating it out for Our Kids

Ann Vriend brings her Real Love to the Bay

Canadian songstress Ann Vriend is bringing her For the People in the Meantime tour to the Northern Rivers and Gold Coast in March

CANADIAN singer brings her new EP Anybody's Different

GUIDE: All the gigs you need to know about

TALENT: Michael Griffin is a Sydney-based Saxophonist who spends his time performing around Australia and Internationally and has performed at places such as Sydney Opera House, Entertainment Centre, Town Hall, Fat Cat (New York), among others. He was a semifinalist at the 2013 Thelonious Monk International Saxophone Competition in Washington DC. At the Lismore City Bowlo on Sunday from 2pm.

Dance, Country music, film and more

Keira Maguire and Kris Smith eliminated from I’m A Celebrity

ELIMINATIONS ramp up as reality show enters its final weeks.

Ann Vriend brings her Real Love to the Bay

Canadian songstress Ann Vriend is bringing her For the People in the Meantime tour to the Northern Rivers and Gold Coast in March

CANADIAN singer brings her new EP Anybody's Different

Why the best vision is still to come on Planet Earth II

A red-eyed tree frog takes a rest in the jungles of Costa Rica in a scene from the documentary TV series Planet Earth II.

LANDMARK doco series takes on all-new terrain.

Shock exit of Eurovision presenters

Julia Zemiro and Sam Pang present SBS's Eurovision Song Contest coverage.

SBS announce Julia Zemiro and Sam Pang will not host Eurovision 2017

Aussie band asked to change name

It’s a bit late to ask Hunters and Collectors to change the name they have had for 36 years.

Activists PETA ask Hunters and Collectors to consider a “namelift”.

Two accountants behind Oscars Best Picture debacle ‘banned’

Faye Dunaway, left, and Warren Beatty present the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

President of film academy says two accountants won't be welcome back

Adele: Why fireworks will be missing from Aussie shows

The British superstar was left distraught during dress rehearsals

Extraordinary... Intricate... and Completely unique...

7 Sugarcane Road, Broken Head 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction

Jamila Riad is the definition of exquisite... Translated as Beautiful palace, Jamila Riad' has a strong Moroccan influence, meticulously built with attention to...

Luxury Living, Premium Location

1/1 Langi Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Unit 3 2 2 $895,000 to...

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT Set in a fabulous position backing onto the Ocean Shores Golf Course and adjacent to the Country Club, this luxurious split level home offers...

Ideal Investment on Mullumbimby&#39;s Doorstep

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Price Guide...

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

Rural 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 $565,000

* FIRST OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 4 MARCH 11.30AM - 12.30PM If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or...

* FIRST OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 4 MARCH 11.30AM - 12.30PM

611 Rosebank Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 2 1 1 $565,000

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING - Please do net enter the property prior If you are looking for a special retreat-like property...

Charming homestead on 10 acres

1533 Nimbin Road, Koonorigan 2480

House 3 1 8 Contact Agent

Capturing distant mountain views, this charming timber homestead rests on 10 lush acres. It's a short drive to the district's commercial hub of Lismore and central...

SURF SIDE SOUTH GOLDEN

26 Peter Street, South Golden Beach 2483

House 4 2 2 $775,000

Within a short stroll to the surf and discreetly tucked away is this original beach cottage built circa 1983. Private, this tranquil oasis offers an authentic...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $925,000

Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most beautiful outlook over a manicured, gardened reserve with a large bush backdrop. The home is...

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Opponents question Sekisui's 68% support claim

VIEW: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposal looking towards Mount Coolum.

Developer says it has 68% support, claims which raised some eyebrows

Plans to upgrade Drill Hall on show

RENEWAL: Masterplans for the Drill Hall in Casino are now on exhibition.

Masterplans for development of hall site endorsed by council

Major Burrum Heads development to go to vote

Site development plans for the proposed lot conversion at Burrum Heads, near Beach Dr.

Councillors will vote on the lot conversions.

Casino boss loses $4m on waterfront Sunshine Coast home

The owner of this stunning Noosa home accepted much less than he had initially wanted for the home.

When illness struck owner forced to try and cash out of property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!