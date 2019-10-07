Family 'giving back' after heartbreak

BOND LIKE NO OTHER: Rowan Ozols with his son, Arlo, who is currently in remission.

BOND LIKE NO OTHER: Rowan Ozols with his son, Arlo, who is currently in remission. Contributed

AS THE saying goes, to move forward you have to give back - and that is exactly what one generous Byron Shire family has decided to do.

The Shake it for the Kids charity luncheon fundraiser has been organised by Rowan Ozols, whose three-year-old son Arlo was diagnosed with cancer in 2017.

In the two years since his son's tragic diagnosis, the young dad said the support from organisations Our Kids and Kids with Cancer, has made their lives that little bit easier.

"I just thought, we have had a bit of an easier journey and there's a lot of other people out there doing it a lot tougher," he explained.

"I wanted to turn a negative impact into a positive outcome and help in some way.

"I'm trying to raise money to help give back to the charities, so they can help others that might have to go through difficult times."

The charity luncheon, which is set to be held on Friday November 22, will donate all proceeds to help families in similar situations to the Ozols.

"I guess it's just a way that by raising some money to help these charities, that they can provide these services to families that are doing it a lot tougher," Mr Ozols said.

"When you get told your loved one has cancer it is a very emotional time for everyone involved.

"This event is not about personal gain, but in fact the personal ambition to help others.

"The support from local community businesses has been amazing.

"You never know what's going on behind closed doors for people."

Rebekka Battista from Our Kids said she was overwhelmed by the generosity of the Ozols family.

"They have gone through so much already and for them to be able to take time a rally so much community support to put this function on, we just want to say thank you on behalf of all the families that we touch, you know, this is a very special event."

Tickets to the fundraiser are $85 and include a two course meal and drinks on arrival, with guest speakers, an auction and prizes.

"By trying to do this, (we're) trying to raise awareness that there's a lot of people that go through similar journeys or worse than us, and I guess that's why we're doing it, just trying to help out others," Mr Ozols said.

To purchase tickets, email info@ourkids.org.au , purchase directly from Eventbrite with all prizes and auction prizes being announced on instaram @shakeitforthekids