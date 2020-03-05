Family fun at food festival

PLAYFUL: Helix a giant garden snail and Trichia is a nature-loving human in The Slow Show, set to perform at Lismore’s Eat the Street. Photo: Supplied

FAMILIES can enjoy the Lismore Eat the Street food festival just as much as foodies.

Lismore City Council said there will be lots of fun and entertainment with free activities and performances throughout the day.

Activities include lantern decorating, a jumping castle, mosaic chalk drawing and circus tent as well as roving performances from the Flash Collective and the Slow Show.

After proving to be a highly-popular show at last year's Playground Festival, the Slow Show returns to entertain the kids at Eat the Street. Nature-loving human Trichia and giant garden snail Helix are slowly travelling the world, enjoying the magic in simple things and eating lettuce, so catch one of their roving shows at the food festival.

Make sure to visit the Curiosity Carnival at The Quad from 4pm-7pm, with the "Circus Confabularium, The Tent of Curiosity, The Magic Theatre of puppets with the Ministry of Ridiculousness promising to educate and practise in nonsense".

For just $12.50, Eat the Street guests can decorate a lantern to display in the Lismore Lantern Parade on June 20.

Create a colourful and collaborative chalk mosaic with local artists 'The Chalkies' Rene Bolten and Claudie Frock. Create your mosaic at Back Alley Gallery, Nesbitt Lane from 2.30pm to 4pm.

Northern Rivers Jumping Castle will have one of their castles available for fun on Carrington Street from 12pm-9pm.

Quirky physical theatre ensemble The Flash Collective will create interactive, absurd, comical and visually captivating performance pieces with strong dance elements at roving performances throughout the day at Eat the Street.

Finally rediscover the underground street art culture of The Back Alley Gallery in Lismore with 'Home Grown Goodness' from 12pm-5pm. Lismore laneways will be refreshed with a stellar line-up of local emerging and established artists creating new work on the walls during Eat the Street.

The 2020 Norco Eat the Street food festival will be held on Saturday, March 14.

For more information visit https://www.eatthestreetlismore.com.au/.