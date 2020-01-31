Menu
The funeral for Albert
The funeral for Albert "Digby" Moran is being held in Wardell today. Javier Encalada
Family, friends, community unite for Digby Moran's funeral

Javier Encalada
31st Jan 2020 10:28 AM
THE funeral for respected Aboriginal artist, Albert "Digby" Moran, is about to get under way at Wardell this morning.

Family, friends, the Northern Rivers Bundjalung community, the arts community and fans of Mr Moran's work are now arriving at the Wardell Sports Grounds for his service.

Page MP Kevin Hogan, former Lismore MP Thomas George, former Lismore mayor Jenny Dowell, Arts Northern Rivers executive director Peter Wood and musician Jimmy Willing are in attendance.

Mr Moran died suddenly on January 13.

According to the order of service for the funeral, there will be a presentation of Mr Moran's artworks before a welcome and introduction by Thomas George.

A Welcome to Country will be done by Lester Moran.

Special tributes will come from Mr Moran's partner Kerry Kelly, director of the Lismore Regional Gallery Brett Adlington, Rob Appo from Tweed Shire Council, Richard Clarke and Craig Vidler from Namatjira Haven and son-in-law Glen Rhodes.

Family photos will be shows on a slideshow.

As mourners depart the service, Slim Dusty's song Traveller's Prayer will be played.

